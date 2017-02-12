Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

David Bowie isn't up for any of the three top awards at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, but the late music legend cleaned up Sunday, going five-for-five for his final album Blackstar.

Bowie, who died in January 2016, won every category he in which he was nominated: Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Recording Package and Best Rock Song (for "Blackstar"). The first four awards were given out during the pre-show, with the final one handed out during the main ceremony.



Blackstar was released on Jan. 8, 2016, Bowie's 69th birthday and two days before his death from liver cancer.

Bowie got an in memoriam tribute from Lady Gaga at last year's Grammys.

