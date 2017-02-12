Chance the Rapper performed his songs "How Great" and "All We Got" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.

He was joined by a gospel choir and his pal Donnie Trumpet for the devotional performance.

The performer born Chancellor Bennett was up for seven awards, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Album for Coloring Book, and Best Rap Song three times, once for "No Problem" and for his collaborations with Kanye West "Famous" and "Ultralight Beam." He won Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for "No Problem."

He didn't perform his winning song, despite 2 Chainz being there.

"Glory be to God, I claim the victory in the name of the Lord, let's go!" he shouted at the end of his heartfelt acceptance speech for Best New Artist. He became eligible for awards this year after the Grammys changed their rules to better accommodate streaming-only music. The second time he won, for Best Rap Album, he didn't have a speech prepared, so he thanked God some more and shouted out independent artists.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)