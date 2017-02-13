Over the course of nearly four hours Sunday, the people in the crowd at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards were treated to a variety of performances, from Lady Gaga becoming a de facto member of Metallica to Beyoncé wowing the audience in all her pregnant-with-twins glory, not to mention heartfelt tributes to Prince and George Michael. And, per usual, music's biggest night turned into the biggest dance party of the year.

Unfortunately, dance machine Taylor Swift was not in attendance for this year's ceremony, but there were more than enough people willing to step up and take her place, from Rihanna swigging from a sparkling silver flask to Taraji P. Henson rocking out to A Tribe Called Quest.

But it was The Time that really brought the audience to its feet, performing a medley of hits that kicked off with "Jungle Love."

Watch the video to see some of the most memorable audience dance moves of the night.