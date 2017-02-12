Adele went five-for-five at the Grammy Awards Sunday and ended the night by taking home the biggest prizes, winning both Song and Record of the Year for "Hello," and Album of the Year for 25.

However, during her speech after for Album of the Year, Adele dedicated the award to her fellow nominee Beyoncé.

"I can't possibly accept this award. My artist of my life is Beyoncé," Adele said. "The Lemonade album was just so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul baring. We all got to see a different side of you that you don't usually let us see. ... I love you. I always have and I always will."

As Tim McGraw and Faith Hill presented the biggest awards of the night, it's likely that even Adele herself assumed that Beyonce would take home the top award of the night for Lemonade. Minutes earlier, while accepting Record of the Year for "Hello," Adele noted: "My dream and my idol is Queen Bey and I adore you. You move my soul every single day. ... I adore you and I want you to be my mummy."

The other nominees for Record of the Year were "Formation" by Beyonce, "7 Years" by Lukas Graham, "Work" by Rihanna feat. Drake, and "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots.

The nominees for Album of the Year, in addition to 25 and Lemonade, were Justin Bieber's Purpose, Drake's Views and Sturgill Simpson's A Sailor's Guide to Earth.

Adele also took home awards for Best Pop Solo Performance ("Hello") and Best Pop Vocal Album (25). In addition to her wins Sunday, Adele opened the Grammys with a performance of "Hello" and later paid an emotional tribute to George Michael.

