If you want to make a statement in your first Grammy Awards performance, then you call A Tribe Called Quest.

The legendary rap group took the stage and immediately dedicated their performance to all the protestors around the world "pushing against people in power to represent them." It also went out to their bandmate Phife Dog, who passed away last year.

Things moved to the next level after a couple of verses of "Award Tour" when Busta Rhymes showed up on stage and called out "President Agent Orange," aka Donald Trump. Then the group, along with Best Artist nominee Anderson .Paak went into a rousing rendition of the Tribe Called Quest anthem "We the People."

Soon the legendary group and their guest performers were surrounded by people of color, some in uniform and others in protest stances to make a stand against Trump. The camera panned out as Q-Tip raised his fist in the air and yelled, "Resist" several times to the audience. While other artists like Paris Jackson and Katy Perry had also made statements against Trump, A Tribe Called Quest took all subtlety out of it and showed they are ready to stand for what they believe in.

The performance was a huge moment for .Paak. He's been a name circulating the hip-hop underground for years, but after making a breakthrough in 2016 for his album, Malibu, .Paak came into the evening nominated in a very tough Best New Artist category won by Chance the Rapper. He was also up for Best Urban Contemporary Album, which was won by Beyonce.

