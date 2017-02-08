The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, Feb. 12. James Corden will host and some awards will be given out, but the real point of the show is in the performances. And there are going to be some good ones this year.

These are the seven we're most excited for!

7. Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly's Bee Gees tribute

For the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever, this eclectic bunch will be putting their spins on the Bee Gees' iconic soundtrack. We're so curious to hear what a countrified "Staying Alive" might sound like, and to watch these three budding divas try to out-sing each other.

6. Adele

Ms. Adkins-- who is nominated for the three top awards this year -- will seek to make everyone forget about her technical difficulty-plagued performance last year (and steal some of Beyoncé's thunder).

5. Chance the Rapper

This budding superstar's Grammys appearance is historic, because he's the first completely independent artist -- he has no record label, and he gave his hit album Coloring Book away for free through a unique deal with Apple Music -- to ever be nominated for a Grammy. Seven, in fact. He's the biggest beneficiary of a Grammys rules change that rendered his line "I heard you gotta sell it to snatch the Grammy" on Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam" obsolete. Hopefully he brings his puppets.

4. Metallica & Lady Gaga

If Metallica's prior collaborations are any indication, this is probably going to be terrible. But a post-Super Bowl Lady Gaga may make it work through sheer force of personality. It'll at least be interesting.

3. Katy Perry

Katy Perry has only put out one new song since 2013, and the Grammys are going to be the official launch of her fifth album cycle. She's probably going to debut a new single and maybe even announce her new album title. Hell, she may even surprise release her new album. She's big enough to pull that off.

2. The Prince Tribute

This will be the first Grammys ceremony since Prince died last year, and the show is surely going to pull out all the stops to pay tribute to the Purple One. No performers have been announced yet, but expect some big names. They also just announced a George Michael tribute, which should be equally huge.

1. Beyoncé

We were already excited for Beyoncé to dominate this year's Grammys -- she's up for nine awards -- and then last week happened. She's not officially confirmed yet, but that's just adding to the anticipation.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards air live Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full Disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)