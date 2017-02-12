Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are going to be politically charged, because America is politically charged. We're expecting political statements from groups like A Tribe Called Quest, and performers like Lady Gaga, or even the normally apolitical Katy Perry.

We were not expecting a political statement from Joy Villa, mainly because we had never heard of her. But the singer showed up wearing a dress that says "Make America Great Again," better known as Donald Trump's campaign slogan.

Joy Villa

Joy Villa is a largely unknown singer who nevertheless goes to the Grammys every year in similarly over-the-top getups:

J** V**** pulls this notice me, senpai stunt on the Grammy red carpet every damn year pic.twitter.com/39Am5g1ALx — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 12, 2017

homegirl rocked Dothraki ceremonial garb to last year's show pic.twitter.com/CoU6aX0alR — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 12, 2017

People going to Wikipedia to figure out who she is were fed misinformation by vandals.

In reality, Joy Villa is a "Grammy considered" (her words) recording artist and "awarded vegan bodybuilder" who has allegedly acted on CSI: NY and Heroes.

