The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are going to be politically charged, because America is politically charged. We're expecting political statements from groups like A Tribe Called Quest, and performers like Lady Gaga, or even the normally apolitical Katy Perry.
We were not expecting a political statement from Joy Villa, mainly because we had never heard of her. But the singer showed up wearing a dress that says "Make America Great Again," better known as Donald Trump's campaign slogan.
Joy Villa is a largely unknown singer who nevertheless goes to the Grammys every year in similarly over-the-top getups:
J** V**** pulls this notice me, senpai stunt on the Grammy red carpet every damn year pic.twitter.com/39Am5g1ALx— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 12, 2017
homegirl rocked Dothraki ceremonial garb to last year's show pic.twitter.com/CoU6aX0alR— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 12, 2017
People going to Wikipedia to figure out who she is were fed misinformation by vandals.
In reality, Joy Villa is a "Grammy considered" (her words) recording artist and "awarded vegan bodybuilder" who has allegedly acted on CSI: NY and Heroes.
