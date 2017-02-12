Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

John Legend and Cyntha Erivo performed a moving duet for the Grammys In Memoriam segment during Sunday's ceremony.

The "All of Me" singer and Broadway star sang a slowed-down arrangement of the Beach Boys' hit "God Only Knows" to honor all the stars the music industry lost over the past year.

The five-minute segment featured dozens of music icons and behind-the-scenes talent who passed away in the months since the 2016 ceremony, including Leonard Cohen, Merle Haggard, Joey Feek, Juan Gabriel, Debbie Reynolds, Phife Dawg and Sir George Martin.

The Grammys also arranged separate tributes for George Michael, which was performed by Adele, and Prince, which was performed by Bruno Mars and the Time, that aired earlier in the night.