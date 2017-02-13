The Grammy Awards may celebrate music, it works pretty freakin' well in silent loop form, too. You don't necessarily need to hear to understand that Beyoncé is the queen, you know?
Relieve the show via gifs below. And make sure to check out the winners list.
Adele, who would go on to dominate, said "Hello."
Adele opens up the #GRAMMYs with 'Hello' pic.twitter.com/XasnaGeq1M— Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017
Then host James Corden opened the show proper with some surprisingly capable rapping.
.@JKCorden raps during #GRAMMYs opening number 👏 https://t.co/4fdcg4GkO9 pic.twitter.com/S061mRI0B4— TV Guide (@TVGuide) February 13, 2017
The Weeknd and Daft Punk did a vintage sci-fi-inspired performance.
Watch The Weeknd & Daft Punk perform "I Feel It Coming" at the #GRAMMYs: https://t.co/SrWK46rc7m pic.twitter.com/l82eHtTBgQ— Rap Direct (@RapDirect_) February 13, 2017
Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood sang a song that wasn't exactly country, but still pretty cool.
.@keithurban & @carrieunderwood are 🔥 at #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/7Q06dDO9z0— CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017
Twenty One Pilots made their win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance a moment to remember by taking their pants off and accepting the award in their skivvies.
Check out our complete Grammy Awards coverage here
As soon as you get home from work. #pantsoff #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RJawbwrmCV— The Daily Dot (@dailydot) February 13, 2017
Beyoncé changed our lives AGAIN!
Long live the Queen #GRAMMYs @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/8MxKr8LPjJ— CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017
She couldn't dance too much on account of being pregnant, but she made up for it by making art.
One thousand girls raise their arms 🙌 #GRAMMYs @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/OTM2aKeYSo— CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017
She leaned back in her chair and created another iconic moment.
this. pic.twitter.com/Zd1cltotLO— deray mckesson (@deray) February 13, 2017
Her husband and her daughter were into it.
Blue approves.#GRAMMYs https://t.co/jkbap8D5l3 pic.twitter.com/lCmUu4BO9Z— TV Guide (@TVGuide) February 13, 2017
Bruno Mars did his feel-good Bruno Mars thing.
.@BrunoMars makes us smile with charming #GRAMMYs performance.https://t.co/n6QfbfC0Ex pic.twitter.com/JnexzfKHxr— TV Guide (@TVGuide) February 13, 2017
James Corden did an epic Carpool Karaoke with a million celebs, including Neil Diamond and Blue Ivy.
Looks like James is going to need a bigger car. #CardboardKaroke #GRAMMYs Presented by @Target pic.twitter.com/rMXA3kryzd— CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017
Katy Perry performed her new song "Chained to the Rhythm" in an Inception version of the backyard from Home Improvement.
We need the Ellen DeGeneres recreation of Katy Perry's performance ASAP. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/zwj9SiZWf5— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) February 13, 2017
Alicia Keys sang a duet with Maren Morris.
.@aliciakeys channels #DianaRoss during @MarenMorris duet. #GRAMMYshttps://t.co/V7d8d8IuQB pic.twitter.com/H7VqM3yPrh— TV Guide (@TVGuide) February 13, 2017
Adele swore and started her George Michael tribute over after making a mistake.
We can't help but feel all the emotions after that amazing #GeorgeMichael tribute from @Adele. https://t.co/gwQd7BxhT8 pic.twitter.com/dDlCnkKefQ— TV Guide (@TVGuide) February 13, 2017
But it was beautiful and we still love her.
I'll miss my baby #GRAMMYs @Adele pic.twitter.com/QnnioOdxcJ— CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017
Lady Gaga teamed up with Metallica for a fiery, hard-rocking performance.
.@ladygaga loves to stage dive. RT if you went head over heels for her #GRAMMYs performance w/ @Metallica pic.twitter.com/wEwHoZFpMm— CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017
James Hetfield's mic didn't work at first, but he made the best of it.
.@ladygaga and @Metallica experienced some technical difficulties but killed it anyway. #GRAMMYs https://t.co/cqYK4uTRmu pic.twitter.com/OPt187saKO— TV Guide (@TVGuide) February 13, 2017
Then James Corden's parents were adorable.
This is not your traditional wedding anniversary gift. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RdigUsNHCD— CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017
Demi Lovato led a tribute to disco legends the Bee Gees.
.@ddlovato kicks off a #GRAMMYs tribute to the @BeeGees pic.twitter.com/wwKgmUhU1q— CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017
A Tribe Called Quest were the most directly political act of the night, ending their performance with a chant of "RESIST."
.@ATCQ gives a thought-provoking performance at #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/bsZTemWx7Q— CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017
They not-so-subtly kicked down a wall.
.@ATCQ said F your wall, basically. #Grammys https://t.co/jkbap8D5l3 pic.twitter.com/AhH3zsrdBQ— TV Guide (@TVGuide) February 13, 2017
Prince's associates The Time kicked off the tribute to the Purple One like it was 1984.
Shoutout to The Time for kicking off this #PrinceTribute. #GRAMMYs https://t.co/jkbap8D5l3 pic.twitter.com/3zwWqrI3FO— TV Guide (@TVGuide) February 13, 2017
Rihanna dug it.
vibes #grammys pic.twitter.com/erkJOPm3EW— Complex (@Complex) February 13, 2017
Then Bruno Mars showed up and made us go crazy.
Let's go crazy! #GRAMMYs @BrunoMars pic.twitter.com/y4itZSo4Ek— CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017
Best New Artist winner Chance the Rapper turned the Grammys into a revival.
Chance the Rapper just proved why he won three #GRAMMYs tonight pic.twitter.com/0TKqJ6f1ZP— Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017
John Legend and Cynthia Erivo sang the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" for the in memoriam segment.
That was beautiful, @JohnLegend. Thank you.#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/uA1sabl2ns— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 13, 2017
Then Adele won Record of the Year and Album of the Year and dedicated her victory to Beyoncé, which made the Queen cry.
The love between Beyoncé and Adele has everyone crying #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/osaqLoUxQq— Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017
Whew, what a show. Goodnight from the other side.
(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)