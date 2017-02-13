Share on Google Plus

The Grammy Awards may celebrate music, it works pretty freakin' well in silent loop form, too. You don't necessarily need to hear to understand that Beyoncé is the queen, you know?

Relieve the show via gifs below. And make sure to check out the winners list.

Adele, who would go on to dominate, said "Hello."



Then host James Corden opened the show proper with some surprisingly capable rapping.



The Weeknd and Daft Punk did a vintage sci-fi-inspired performance.

Watch The Weeknd & Daft Punk perform "I Feel It Coming" at the #GRAMMYs: https://t.co/SrWK46rc7m pic.twitter.com/l82eHtTBgQ — Rap Direct (@RapDirect_) February 13, 2017





Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood sang a song that wasn't exactly country, but still pretty cool.

Twenty One Pilots made their win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance a moment to remember by taking their pants off and accepting the award in their skivvies.

Beyoncé changed our lives AGAIN!



She couldn't dance too much on account of being pregnant, but she made up for it by making art.



She leaned back in her chair and created another iconic moment.



Her husband and her daughter were into it.



Bruno Mars did his feel-good Bruno Mars thing.



James Corden did an epic Carpool Karaoke with a million celebs, including Neil Diamond and Blue Ivy.



Katy Perry performed her new song "Chained to the Rhythm" in an Inception version of the backyard from Home Improvement.

We need the Ellen DeGeneres recreation of Katy Perry's performance ASAP. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/zwj9SiZWf5 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) February 13, 2017

Alicia Keys sang a duet with Maren Morris.



Adele swore and started her George Michael tribute over after making a mistake.

We can't help but feel all the emotions after that amazing #GeorgeMichael tribute from @Adele. https://t.co/gwQd7BxhT8 pic.twitter.com/dDlCnkKefQ — TV Guide (@TVGuide) February 13, 2017



But it was beautiful and we still love her.



Lady Gaga teamed up with Metallica for a fiery, hard-rocking performance.

.@ladygaga loves to stage dive. RT if you went head over heels for her #GRAMMYs performance w/ @Metallica pic.twitter.com/wEwHoZFpMm — CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017



James Hetfield's mic didn't work at first, but he made the best of it.



Then James Corden's parents were adorable.

This is not your traditional wedding anniversary gift. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RdigUsNHCD — CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017



Demi Lovato led a tribute to disco legends the Bee Gees.



A Tribe Called Quest were the most directly political act of the night, ending their performance with a chant of "RESIST."



They not-so-subtly kicked down a wall.



Prince's associates The Time kicked off the tribute to the Purple One like it was 1984.



Rihanna dug it.



Then Bruno Mars showed up and made us go crazy.



Best New Artist winner Chance the Rapper turned the Grammys into a revival.

Chance the Rapper just proved why he won three #GRAMMYs tonight pic.twitter.com/0TKqJ6f1ZP — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017



John Legend and Cynthia Erivo sang the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" for the in memoriam segment.



Then Adele won Record of the Year and Album of the Year and dedicated her victory to Beyoncé, which made the Queen cry.

The love between Beyoncé and Adele has everyone crying #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/osaqLoUxQq — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017



Whew, what a show. Goodnight from the other side.

