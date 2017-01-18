Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The first round of performers for February's Grammy Awards was announced Wednesday. Country superstars Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, R&B crooner John Legend and metal legends Metallica are set to perform at the ceremony, which will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 12.

More performers will be announced at a later date.

This round of performers has 29 Grammys between them: 10 for Legend, 8 for Metallica, 7 for Underwood and 4 for Urban.

John Legend, Carrie Underwood, James Hetfield and Keith Urban

Metallica's songwriters James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are currently nominated for Best Rock Song for "Hardwired." Underwood is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for "Church Bells." Urban is nominated for two awards: Best Country Album for Ripcord and Best Country Solo Performance for "Blue Ain't Your Color."

Nominees in major categories (Album, Record and Song of the Year) this year include Adele, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and Drake.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. James Corden will host.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)