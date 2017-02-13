The Grammy Awards were held Sunday evening in Los Angeles and in between performances by Adele, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Metallica and even a pregnant Beyonce, there were a few awards handed out! But the Grammys are long even by normal awards show standards, so if you didn't have the time to sit through three-plus hours of music's biggest names performing their latest and greatest hits, don't worry, we did it for you.

That's right, we rounded up every important, must-see moment from music's biggest night -- from Adele's tribute to the late George Michael to the multiple politically-charged messages aimed at President Donald Trump -- and condensed them into just 60 seconds. It'll be like you were there but were also still able to enjoy your Sunday evening. How cool is that?

You're welcome.

