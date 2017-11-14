Professor Pyg (Michael Cerveris) is back on Gotham this week and we recommend not eating before Thursday night's episode.

Actually, we hope you haven't eaten before you check out this extended red band trailer for the upcoming episode. First, Professor Pyg is taking out all of the cops on Penguin's (Robin Lord Taylor) payroll. Some die by butchering and others get grenades sewn into their stomachs. We're most concerned about Bullock (Donal Logue), who gets his throat slit in the clip. They wouldn't take Harvey out like that, right?

That's only half the trailer though. Professor Pyg also makes an unscheduled appearance as the chef at Sophia (Crystal Reed) and Penguin's fundraiser dinner for the orphanage. Needless to say, dinner is not what Sophia and Penguin had imagined for their esteemed guests. Instead, it's the cooked remains of Professor Pyg's victims and there's going to be hell to pay if the guests don't get to eating.

So let's recap: Professor Pyg is upping his game to murder, potentially taking out Harvey, cooking people and forced cannibalism. And this is just one episode.

Gotham airs Thursday at 8/7c on Fox.