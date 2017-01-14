Gotham's most electrifying villain Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) will make a grand return on Monday night's episode after more than a season of being presumed dead.

What will it mean for Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and the rest of Gotham City to see the show's stand-in for the Joker return from the dead thanks to Hugo Strange's (BD Wong) dark experiments?

"It's the same Jerome, but altered. He's not as nice as he was before," executive producer John Stephens told TVGuide.com during the Television Critics Association winter previews. "Someone who has basically gone through death and come back to life has a very different point of view. He also has a grander point of view. It's altered how he is. It's odd to say he's more psychotic than he was before."

Jerome will have a three-episode arc before disappearing back into the ether, but in that time he'll have a very profound effect on young Bruce (David Mazouz).

"[Bruce] really gets pulled into the Jerome story. We really see a big step that he takes. Another brick in that wall [of the Batman philosophy] gets built in episode 14, and it gets built via Jerome," Stephens teased. "Jerome being the stand-in for the person we know he probably is out there. it's, for us, really significant that that guy ends up informing this part of Batman's mythology."

Of course, Jerome isn't the only villain who will be making a grand return in Gotham Season 3. After his arc, the show will go on hiatus until April. The back half of the season will bring back other villains that fans haven't seen since Season 2.

"We have a lot of the ones that we've seen before that we have not seen this season come back into the fold," Stephens said. "We're going to see Mr. Freeze again. We're going to see Firefly again. We get deeper into the Court of Owls."

Are you ready for the return of Jerome?

Gotham airs Monday at 8/7c on Fox.