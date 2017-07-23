At the end of Gotham's third season, fans got an early look-ahead at the action still to come in Season 4, and now there's even more footage to chew on thanks to the show's new Comic-Con sizzle reel.

Most of the clip rehashes what's already happened on the show, but near the tail end there's a look forward at Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) getting in on the action as Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) embraces his role as Gotham's hero -- with a reminder from Alfred to occasionally be himself as well.

And while the theme of the series might be "heroes rising" right now, there's another villain that's making his way into the new season. Jonathan Crane (Charlie Tahan), who'd been left to suffer his mental wounds at the end of Season 1, has arrived as the Scarecrow, seemingly embracing the identity that had plagued him so when we last saw him.

"Jonathan Crane isn't here anymore," he says before blasting someone with his trademark fear gas. "It's just the Scarecrow."

If Gotham City wasn't already petrified by last season's spread of the Alice Tetch virus, well, Scarecrow's own mist might just do the trick.

Gotham returns to Fox for its fourth season on Thursday, Sept. 28th at 9/8c.