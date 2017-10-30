Now Playing Gotham: Bruce and Selina's Relationship Is Going to Look More Familiar in Season 4

As Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) leans more into his Batman persona, Gotham will see another character get closer to their comic book origins as well.

TV Guide has learned that Frequency's Peyton List will take over the role of Ivy Pepper, aka Poison Ivy, later this season. When Ivy heads back to Gotham City in early 2018, she'll be more of the seductive, pheromone-producing villainess with the lethal green thumb we've come to know in the comics.

Ivy has already gone through numerous changes in Gotham, appearing in the first two seasons as Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) and Bruce Wayne's troubled but sweet friend, played by Clare Foley. Maggie Geha took over the role in Season 3 to play a more mature Ivy when a resurrected Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith) ordered one of her lackeys to use his ability to accelerate a person's age to kill her. Before he could complete the process, Ivy fell into the river and reemerged as a young adult and Oswald Cobblepott's (Robin Lord Taylor) new sidekick.

Gotham Exclusive: Gordon and Alfred Hit a Breaking Point

When we last checked in with Ivy, she went off on her own after feeling like she wasn't getting the respect she deserved from Cobblepott. According to Gotham'sproducers, when Ivy returns to Gotham, she'll be "a live wire of crazy energy ... intent on making the city her own green paradise."

List currently stars in USA's Colony and was a recurring character in AMC's Mad Men. She also appeared in a number of CW shows including 90210, The Tomorrow People and The Flash as Lisa Snart.

Gotham airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox.