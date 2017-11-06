Fox's young Batman series Gotham is well within its fourth season, but the insane antics of Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) and his heroic friends are just getting started.

You can watch the show on Fox on Thursdays at 8/7c, of course, but there are plenty more options in case you don't have a TV. fuboTV (Try for free) is one, while episodes move to Hulu the next day, as well as (with ads) on Fox's website.

And previous seasons of the show are streamable on Netflix, if you want to find out how Batman began before he currently begins. And you should check it out! The show has gotten more confident (and crazier) over the past few seasons, anchored by excellent performances from Robin Lord Taylor as the Penguin, and Erin Richards as the bananas Barbara Kean.

Villains, and a young Batman? What's not to love?