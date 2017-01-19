Amazon has ordered a six-episode limited series adaptation of Good Omens, a 1990 novel by beloved fantasy writers Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Gaiman will write all six episodes and serve as showrunner. The series is set to premiere in 2018 on Amazon Prime, in collaboration with the BBC.

Good Omens is a comedic take on the end of the world. It takes place in 2018, shortly before the prophesied start date of the Apocalypse and the Final Judgment. Everything is going according to Divine Plan, except for one thing: no one can find the Antichrist.

"Almost 30 years ago, Terry Pratchett and I wrote the funniest novel we could about the end of the world, populated with angels and demons, not to mention an 11-year old Antichrist, witchfinders and the four horsepeople of the Apocalypse," Gaiman said in a statement. "It became many people's favourite book. Three decades later, it's going to make it to the screen. I can't think of anyone we'd rather make it with than BBC Studios, and I just wish Sir Terry were alive to see it." (Pratchett died in 2015.)

Neil Gaiman

BBC Studios comedy boss Chris Sussman said "Good Omens has always been one of my favourite books, and it's hugely exciting not just to be able to bring it to life, but to do so with scripts from Neil Gaiman himself. It feels like a good time to be making a comedy about an impending global apocalypse."

Another adaptation of one of Gaiman's novels, American Gods, is set to premiere this year on Starz, with Hannibal's Bryan Fuller serving as showrunner.