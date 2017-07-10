The pilot pickup process can often feel like a game of musical chairs, and that's exactly what's happened with NBC's upcoming midseason series Good Girls.

The series focuses on a trio of fed-up housewives, who decide to rob a local supermarket to help make ends meet. When the store manager catches a glimpse of one of them -- and they realize their loot is more than expected -- things naturally begin to fall apart. In the original pilot, the lead role was played by Kathleen Rose Perkins, but she has now been recast with Mad Men alum Christina Hendricks, Deadline reports.

The new dramedy will reportedly blend elements of Thelma & Louise with Breaking Bad, and if that doesn't sound like a foolproof win for NBC then we don't know what does.

Hendricks' accomplices and fellow moms will be played by Retta and Mae Whitman. They are joined by Matthew Lillard (The Bridge), Manny Montana (Conviction) and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly).