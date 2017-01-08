In one of the least surprising developments of Sunday's Golden Globes, the award for Best Supporting Actress went to Fences' Viola Davis.

The award was essentially Davis' to lose in a race that also included worthy nominees Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Michelle Williams (Manchester By the Sea).

See all the news from the Golden Globes

She delivered yet another one of her powerful speeches in her acceptance, thanking "...all the people that believed in this piece of work. It's not every day that Hollywood dreams of turning a play into a picture... It doesn't scream money maker. It does scream art. It does scream heart." She then said the story was in some ways a recognition of people like her father, who had a fifth grade education, groomed horses and didn't learn to read until he was a teenager. "He had a story and it deserved to be told, and August Wilson told it."

This isn't the first time Davis has taken home hardware for her performance as Rose Maxson. The How To Get Away With Murder star took home the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play in 2010 when the Pulitzer Prize-winning play was revived at the Cort Theatre. The revival also starred fellow Golden Globe nominee Denzel Washington. Like Davis, he also won the Tony Award for his performance.