The best thing about the Golden Globes (and all award shows) is the unexpected collision of celebrities that happens. So far, the best such collision from 2017's Golden Globes is Game of Throne's Nikolaj Coster-Waldau unexpectedly photobombing the boys from Stranger Things.

Look at how good they all look! Caleb McLaughlin's loafers and Noah Schnapp's jacket are slick. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau probably doesn't get upstaged very often, but there's a reason he had to photobomb them. When you're that handsome, you have to get in every photo. Or maybe he's channeling Jamie Lannister and thinking about reenacting that horrifying end scene from the Game of Thrones pilot to get rid of some of his show's competition for Best Drama?

