Golden Globes watchers didn't have to wait for the robust in memoriam segment to start seeing some tributes to some of 2016's fallen favorites. Divorce star Sarah Jessica Parker, a nominee for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy, paid tribute to Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher by channeling the actress' signature look as Princess Leia in the white dress from the original trilogy.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Not only did Parker opt for a white Vera Wang gown, the futuristic cut-out construction of which made it a perfect match for the Tantive IV spacetastic aesthetic, but her crown braids called back to the character's earliest appearances as the Princess of Alderaan.

Meanwhile, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, nominated for Best Actress in a TV Drama series, showed up in a slick custom tux meant to pay tribute to David Bowie, whose birthday the Golden Globes happened to fall on this year, along with legendary actress Marlene Dietrich.