Emma Stone came in to the Golden Globe Awards with a pretty good shot of walking away with a trophy for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Thanks to her triumphant turn in Damien Chazelle's La La Land, an ode to old-school musicals, she and the film enraptured critics all season long and had the buzz factor firmly in their favor. By the time the category came along in the show, her chances at a W seemed somehow even higher than they'd already been, seeing as Chazelle had already taken the stage to collect multiple prizes throughout the night, along with arguable underdog Ryan Gosling.

Despite some heavy-hitters on the nominations list alongside her in this category -- including Meryl Streep, who's always a contender (this time for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins), as well as the criminally overdue Annette Bening (20th Century Women), Lily Collins (Rules Don't Apply), and Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen) -- Stone indeed prevailed and used her moment of Golden Globes glory to offer some inspiration to her peers in the making.

"This is a film for dreamers," said Stone. "And I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world and that's what this movie is about. So, to any creative person who's had a door slammed in their face, either metaphorically or physically ... or anybody anywhere really who feels like giving up sometimes but finds it in themselves to get up and keep moving forward, I share this with you."