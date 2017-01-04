The Golden Globes are known for being the drunkest of Hollywood awards ceremonies largely because the Globes have booze. When the drinks flow freely during a live telecast, you never know what's going to happen. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad, sometimes it's sexual assault. Here are 10 of the craziest things that have happened at the Golden Globes over the years.

1. Emma Thompson gets drunk and throws her Louboutins

If you're going to list the craziest moments that have ever happened at the Golden Globes, it makes sense to start with the craziest and the best moment in recent memory. That award goes to a drunk Emma Thompson, who in 2014 remembered her martini, forgot the envelope and threw her very expensive shoes over her shoulder while presenting an award. Emma, you're welcome at my house anytime.

2. The Golden Globes are canceled

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association canceled the Golden Globes during the Writers Guild of America strike in 2008 after the Screen Actors Guild pledged not to cross picket lines. The awards were presented in an awkward televised press conference instead.

3. Jodie Foster sort of comes out

While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award in 2013, actress and director Jodie Foster sort of came out in a speech in which she also joked that she didn't understand why celebrities were expected to "honor the details of their private life with a press conference, a fragrance and a primetime reality show."

4. Jeremy Renner outs himself as a major creep

The goodwill from Jeremy Renner's performances in films like The Hurt Locker and The Town didn't carry over when he not only ogled Jennifer Lopez's breasts while presenting an award in 2015, but then referred to them as "globes." Stay classy, Renner.

5. Celebrities claim they are human and also use the restroom

A few years after Christine Lahti won an award while using the restroom, Renée Zellweger was also a no-show when her name was called for winning the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy in 2001. A confused Hugh Grant, who was presenting, eventually attempted to accept the award on her behalf before Zellweger arrived on stage and claimed she was in the bathroom cleaning lipstick off her teeth. Sure, Renée. Sure you were.

6. E!'s Mani Cam

While the existence of the Mani Cam is not something exclusive to the Golden Globes, the fact that E! created something to show off the nails (???) of celebrities is ridiculous and stupid, and it deserves to be mocked forever and ever until the end of time.

7. Jack Nicholson is high on Valium

While accepting the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama in 2003, Jack Nicholson gave a nearly two-minute speech and admitted he was high on Valium. That's fine. You do you, Jack.

8. Elizabeth Taylor attempts to end the show on time

Some say Elizabeth Taylor was drunk in 2001 when she almost announced the winner of the Best Drama Picture before announcing the list of nominees. Some say she was just trying to keep the show on track and help out the folks on the East Coast who probably really wanted to go to bed by that point.

9. Isaac Mizrahi gets handsy

The Golden Globes red carpet still counts, right? When designer Isaac Mizrahi, who was working the E! carpet show in 2006, asked Scarlett Johansson about her undergarment situation, he also decided it was a good idea to grope the actress to assess it for himself. How is this real life?

10. Lady Gaga, Golden Globe winner

In 2016, Lady Gaga beat Queen Latifah (Bessie), Kirsten Dunst (Fargo), Sarah Hay (Flesh and Bone) and Felicity Huffman (American Crime) for the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television. Just let that sink in for a minute.

