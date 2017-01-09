Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross took home her first Golden Globe this year for her performance on the hit ABC comedy. In her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to people of color. "This is for all the women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important," she said. "But I want you to know that I see you. We see you. It is an honor to be on this show, black-ish, to continue expanding the way we are seen and known. And to show the magic and the beauty and the sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks."