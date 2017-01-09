Thanks in part to the lovably doofus vibe put down by host Jimmy Fallon, the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards were tamer than usual -- noticeably short on drunk celebrities and light on schadenfreude. It wasn't without surprises though, including a near-sweep by La La Land and a win for Tracee Ellis Ross in her first-ever nomination for black-ish. Check out our other favorite moments in this gallery.
Golden Globe Awards
Premiered: Jan 8, 2017
