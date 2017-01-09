Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards was chock full of memorable moments -- and inspiring speeches we won't soon forget. (Shout out to Tom Hiddleston for bringing South Sudan into the national consciousness.)

From Viola Davis' stunning tribute to Meryl Streep to Hugh Laurie's doomsday prophesy that the Golden Globes will cease to exist next year, the 2017 ceremony had plenty of near presidential level poetry flowing from the lips of talent.

There was so much, in fact, it's too much to watch. To help save you time, TV Guide has created a supercut of all the speeches, to make one ultimate speech to end all speeches.

We'd say more, but the orchestra has started playing us off; so just watch the video above for yourself! We couldn't have done it without you.