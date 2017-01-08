Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Golden Globes always know how to surprise us.

On Sunday, all of Hollywood's hottest TV and movie stars gathered together to eat, drink and receive wards while host Jimmy Fallon told jokes (and struggled not to laugh at them).

But was any limited series or TV movie powerful enough to stop The People v. O.J. Simpson's winning streak? Did Issa Rae or Donald Glover take home trophies for their respective freshmen hits, Insecure and Atlanta? See the full list of nominees, with winners in bold, below.

TELEVISION

Drama Series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Drama Lead Actor

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Drama Lead Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell,The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

TV Movie/Limited Series

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Comedy Lead Actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Comedy Lead Actress

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

TV Movie/Limited Series Lead Actor

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

TV Movie/Limited Series Lead Actress

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Supporting Actress

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

FILM

Drama Picture

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Comedy/Musical Picture

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Drama Lead Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Drama Lead Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Comedy/Musical Lead Actor

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Comedy/Musical Lead Actress

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Johann Johannsson, Arrival

Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka, Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures

Original Song

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls (music and lyrics: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Shellback)

"City of Stars," La La Land (music: Justin Hurwitz; lyrics: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

"Faith," Sing (music and lyrics: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder and Francis Farewell Starlight)

"Gold," Gold (music and lyrics: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton and Iggy Pop)

"How Far I'll Go," Moana (music and lyrics: Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Foreign Language Film

Divines (France)

Elle (France)

Neruda (Chile)

The Salesman (Iran/France)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)