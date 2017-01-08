The Golden Globes always know how to surprise us.
On Sunday, all of Hollywood's hottest TV and movie stars gathered together to eat, drink and receive wards while host Jimmy Fallon told jokes (and struggled not to laugh at them).
But was any limited series or TV movie powerful enough to stop The People v. O.J. Simpson's winning streak? Did Issa Rae or Donald Glover take home trophies for their respective freshmen hits, Insecure and Atlanta? See the full list of nominees, with winners in bold, below.
TELEVISION
Drama Series
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Drama Lead Actor
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Drama Lead Actress
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell,The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
TV Movie/Limited Series
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Comedy Lead Actor
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Comedy Lead Actress
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
TV Movie/Limited Series Lead Actor
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
TV Movie/Limited Series Lead Actress
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Supporting Actress
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
FILM
Drama Picture
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Comedy/Musical Picture
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Drama Lead Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Drama Lead Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Comedy/Musical Lead Actor
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Comedy/Musical Lead Actress
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Original Score
Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Johann Johannsson, Arrival
Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka, Lion
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures
Original Song
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls (music and lyrics: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Shellback)
"City of Stars," La La Land (music: Justin Hurwitz; lyrics: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)
"Faith," Sing (music and lyrics: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder and Francis Farewell Starlight)
"Gold," Gold (music and lyrics: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton and Iggy Pop)
"How Far I'll Go," Moana (music and lyrics: Lin-Manuel Miranda)
Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Foreign Language Film
Divines (France)
Elle (France)
Neruda (Chile)
The Salesman (Iran/France)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)