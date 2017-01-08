Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes Intro Was Everything at Once

Netflix can now add a Best Drama Series Golden Globe to its awards closet.

The Crown beat out new darling This Is Us at the Golden Globe Awards, giving Netflix its first major series trophy. As we've said, The Crown is the kind of pretty, prestige period piece made for the Globes, which loves to honor new shows and talent.

The series also beat out HBO juggernaut Game of Thrones(which took home top prize at the Emmys in September, but is still 0-for-4 at the Globes), fellow Netflix hit Stranger Things and dystopian epic Westworld.

Check out our complete Golden Globes coverage here

The Crown premiered on Nov. 4 and follows Claire Foy's Elizabeth Windsor in the early days of her reign as the queen of England. It also stars John Lithgow as Winston Churchill and Matt Smith as Prince Phillip.

Foy, who anchors the series as a young Queen Elizabeth II, also took home the Globe for Best Actress in a drama.