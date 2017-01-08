Moonlight took home the top prize during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, winning Best Drama Picture.

The other nominees in the highly competitive category were Manchester by the Sea, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water and Lion. Moonlight had six nods, with the Casey Affleck flick Manchester by the Sea barely trailing behind with five nominations.

"To my mom, Denzel [Washington] says in Fences: 'I gave you everything. I gave you your life.' Mom, you gave me my life, and I hope being on this stage right now is fulfillment of the life that you gave me," said writer and director Barry Jenkins. "And to everyone on Twitter and Instagram, everyone back home in Miami and New Orleans, if you have seen this film, if you have told a friend -- all I ever say is please, tell a friend, tell a friend, tell a friend."

This puts Moonlight in a good position going into the Oscars (which will be handed out Sunday, Feb. 26). However, Moonlight's win doesn't mean you necessarily should count out the competition either. Over the past decade, there hasn't been much overlap between Golden Globes Best Drama Picture winner and the Oscars Best Picture winner. But this Globes win can't hurt, right?