Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell really knew how to bring the mood down during Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

While the Despicable Me co-stars were presenting Best Animated Feature, which Zootopia won, Wiig and Carell reflected on the first time they each saw an animated movie. As Carell recalled, he was 6 when he went to see Fantasia with his family -- an event that was immediately followed by his parents deciding to get a divorce, after which, Carell claimed, he never saw his father again.

As if that wasn't depressing enough, Wiig really upped the downer factor when she recalled her first animated movie experience: Bambi.

"March 14, 1981," she began. "The same day we had to put our dogs down. Jack, Janet and Chrissy. Grandpa thought it would be fun to go to the movies to take our minds off it. Also, that was the last day I saw my grandpa. I didn't speak for two years."

Bless these two for showing all the other presenters how it's done.

