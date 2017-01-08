Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Jimmy Fallon did his Jimmy Fallon thing to open Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, kicking off the show with a star-studded musical number and a good-natured opening monologue -- which almost didn't start when the teleprompter malfunctioned and he was forced to ad lib -- that lightly zinged the celebrities in attendance.

The first-time host's musical opening kicked off with a take on La La Land's traffic jam dance number "Another Day of Sun." He was joined by Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, the cast of The People v. O.J. Simpson, Rami Malek, Kit Harington gasping back to life and more. But the best part was when Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown showed off her famous rap skills.

He kept the La La Land tribute going with a parody of "City of Stars" that featured his pals Tina Fey and Justin Timberlake and Timberlake's dead-on Fallon impression.

When he took the stage for his monologue, his teleprompter was malfunctioning, forcing him to wing it.

"This is what happens at the Golden Globes," he said.

He quickly recovered, though, and launched into an impression of Chris Rock saying that "no one's gonna thank O.J.," even though several shows up for awards truly wouldn't have been have been possible without O.J. Simpson.

He also compared President-elect Donald Trump to Game of Thrones' sadistic child-king Joffrey Baratheon, saying we'll see what it would be like if Joffrey lived in just under a few weeks when Trump takes office.

And just as quickly as it started, it was over. It was a very short monologue, especially compared to Ricky Gervais' lengthy airings of grievances at previous Globes.