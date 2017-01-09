Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Everyone knows that the Golden Globes are the most fun award show. It's the only one where the best of television and film are in the same ballroom while the alcohol flows freely.

There weren't any super-drunk moments this year, but the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards didn't disappoint with the spectacle -- from a glitzy musical opening to some amazing reaction shots. Here of the most GIF-able moments of the evening.

It's key to start off your awards show with a big number.

To bring the audience to life, you know?

Because who wants to miss Ryan Reynolds spitting a mint into Jimmy Fallon's mouth?

Rachel Bloom gets it.

It's key to to include the available celebrity talent whenever you can. #DJJLD

Even if they're in the background of another celebrity's big moment. We see you, Andrew and Ryan.

Sometimes the celebrities try to make you sad. Never forget "Fantasia Day," the worst day of Steve Carell's life.

Don't worry! Adorable Lion star Sunny Panwar is here to bring the mood back up.

Then Meryl Streep shows up to give us all life, and Colin Farrell can't handle it.

But Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry is here for it (we are too).

Then Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) and Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) fist-bumped it out.

Because we're all in this together.

So let's dance it out and be happy about 2017, yeah?

