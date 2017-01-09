Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

On Game of Thrones, Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) are enemies with a grudging respect for each other (and, if fans are to be believed, are also deeply in love). In real life, though, Christie and Coster-Waldau are buddies, and they hung out at HBO's Golden Globes afterparty Sunday night.

Don't worry, Jaime/Brienne 'shippers, the reunion is everything you dreamed it would be:

Awww and everything, but shouldn't you be in Europe shooting Season 7, since you're already delivering it late? Also, Nik (can I call you Nik?), my guy, what happened to the button covers on your bottom two shirt buttons?

Unrelated, get you a man who looks at you the way Jaime looks at Brienne:

And hey, look, Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) was there too, leading to several new ideas for our fan-fic.

All in all, they don't look too disappointed HBO got shut out from awards at the Globes this year.

Earlier in the night, Coster-Waldau inserted himself into a photo with the Stranger Thingskids and it was delightful. He had a good night.