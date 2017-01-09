Now Playing Golden Globes 2017: Everything You Need to See in 60 Seconds

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards was definitely a night to remember.

What the show lacked in its usual drunken debauchery, it more than made up for in epic speeches, gorgeous outfits, political takedowns and tons of Ryan Reynolds goofing off and even making out with fellow Best Actor loser Andrew Garfield!

Check out our complete Golden Globes coverage here

But if you didn't have the time to sit through three hours of celebrities doling out awards to each outer, don't worry: We rounded up every important, must-see moment from Hollywood's big night into 60 seconds, so you can take part in all the Globes water cooler talk without actually having to watch the entire show!