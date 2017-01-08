Donald Glover won the Best Comedy Actor trophy at the Golden Globe Awards for Atlanta. The critically acclaimed comedy, an existential tale about a guy (Earn Marks, played by Glover) managing his cousin's rap career gives FX its first entry into the Globes comedy series race. The series itself won Best Comedy.

"I grew up in a house where magic wasn't allowed, so everybody in here is, like, magical to me," Glover said in his acceptance speech. "Every time I saw a movie or a Disney movie or heard your voices or saw you, I was like, 'Oh, magic is from people.' We're the ones who kind of, in a weird way, tell a story or lie to children so that they do stuff we never thought was possible. My dad used to tell me every day, 'You can do anything you want' and I remember thinking as a kid in first grade, 'You're lying to me.' But now I do stuff and he's like, 'I didn't think that was possible.'"

He beat out Anthony Anderson for Black-ish; Nick Nolte, a Globe fave whose comedy-musical actor nomination for Graves gives EPIX its first nomination; Gael Garcia Bernal for Mozart in the Jungle and Jeffrey Tambor for Transparent.