Star Wars star Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress and singer Debbie Reynolds, died on successive days in late December. The Golden Globes paid tribute to the two icons with a short tribute during Sunday's awards ceremony.

The tribute included clips from Fisher and Reynolds' myriad movie and television appearances as well as touching home video of Carrie as a kid, set to them singing "You Made Me Love You" from the musical Irene, one of Reynolds' signature songs. It was a touching tribute to the legendary women.

