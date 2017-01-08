Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Billy Bob Thornton won the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama during Sunday's ceremony.

The Goliath actor had stiff competition in the category, beating out Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan),Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans). Although, none of the five actor's shows managed to score a nomination for best TV drama.

But during Thornton's acceptance speech, he was particularly excited to have beaten the Better Call Saul actor.

"I do have to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press very much for picking me over Bob Odenkirk," Thornton joked onstage, "because Bob and I have had a feud since the 1940s when we did a movie with Van Johnson. Remember that, Bob? And we've had a little thing ever since. So there you go, bud!" Thornton said, showing off his new Golden Globe.

This is Thornton's second Golden Globe and fifth nomination. He previously won in 2015 for his work on Fargo, beating out both Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey for True Detective.