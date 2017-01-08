The 74th Annual Golden Globes continued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tradition of honoring new, shiny talent by awarding FX's breakthrough hip-hop series Atlanta with Best Comedy Series on Sunday night.

The show also scored a nomination for its leading man/creator Donald Glover, who accepted the trophy for the series win. After thanking everyone who helped him create the critically acclaimed FX series, he then thanked the city that inspired the show and the African-American people that inhabit the southern urban hub.

"I really want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta, for real, just for being alive and being amazing people," Glover said. "I couldn't be here without Atlanta."

Check out all of TVGuide.com's Golden Globe coverage

Glover went on to thank indie hip-hop group the Migos, who appeared in the show... but that's not why Glover was thankful to them. "I really want to thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making 'Bad and Boujee.' That is the best song, ever. Thanks to everyone. We really appreciate it. We didn't think anyone was going to like this show."

This was Glover's first Golden Globe nomination, and the series topped ABC's critical darling Black-ish, HBO's two-time Emmy winner Veep, and Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent. Glover is best known for his role as Troy Barnes on Dan Harmon's cult comedy Community, though he got his start as a writer on Tina Fey's 30 Rock.

Atlanta is the first series of Glover's own creation and follows him as Earnest "Earn" Marks, a down-on-his-luck aspiring manager of rappers. The show is critically acclaimed for portraying a realistic view of young African-American life, but also showcases Glover's unique talent as a storyteller.