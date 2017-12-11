It's officially award season and the most exciting show of the year has announced their nominations.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday morning. Alfre Woodward, Kristen Bell, Sharon Stone and Garrett Hedlund read off the list of actors, actresses, movies and TV shows that will be honored on Sunday, Jan. 7 in Beverly Hills.
On the TV side, Big Little Lies lead the nominations with six nods including Best Television Limited Series. Will & Grace and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned recognitionin the comedy categories. Runners up included The Handmaid's Tale and Feud: Bette and Joan. The Golden Globes continued their tradition of honoring new talent with a first time nod for Frankie Shaw for SMILF.
The film section helped clear up a wide-open Oscars race. Martin McDonagh's gut-wrenching drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri made a splash in the drama categories with multiple nods, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. I, Tonya cleaned up in the musical and comedy categories, scoring nods for both Margot Robbie and Allison Janney.
See the rest of the nominations below.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Animated Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will and Grace
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Television Series (Comedy)
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Original Score (Motion Picture)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly's Game
Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Television Series (Drama)
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Picture (Drama)
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Picture (Comedy or Musical)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
"Home," Ferdinand
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"Remember Me," Coco
"The Star", The Star
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
Seth Meyers will host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c on NBC.