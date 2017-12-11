Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

It's officially award season and the most exciting show of the year has announced their nominations.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday morning. Alfre Woodward, Kristen Bell, Sharon Stone and Garrett Hedlund read off the list of actors, actresses, movies and TV shows that will be honored on Sunday, Jan. 7 in Beverly Hills.

On the TV side, Big Little Lies lead the nominations with six nods including Best Television Limited Series. Will & Grace and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned recognitionin the comedy categories. Runners up included The Handmaid's Tale and Feud: Bette and Joan. The Golden Globes continued their tradition of honoring new talent with a first time nod for Frankie Shaw for SMILF.

The film section helped clear up a wide-open Oscars race. Martin McDonagh's gut-wrenching drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri made a splash in the drama categories with multiple nods, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. I, Tonya cleaned up in the musical and comedy categories, scoring nods for both Margot Robbie and Allison Janney.

See the rest of the nominations below.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Animated Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Television Series (Comedy)

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly's Game

Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Television Series (Drama)

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Picture (Drama)

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Picture (Comedy or Musical)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

"Home," Ferdinand

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"Remember Me," Coco

"The Star", The Star

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

Seth Meyers will host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c on NBC.