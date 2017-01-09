Sunday's Golden Globe Awards were unpredictable, in that those crazy kids in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association didn't toss out as many shockeroos as usual. But that's what happens when you give one movie seven awards. That aside, there were still plenty of surprises, like, if you had told someone that one limited series would win three awards, you'd probably think it was The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Nope! The Night Manager had the biggest night on the TV side.

Here are the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2017 Golden Globes.

Snubs



HBO shut out: HBO led networks with 14 nominations, but it took home none of them. The HFPA has never been a fan of reigning Emmy champs Veep and Game of Thrones, so their losses are not surprises. Neither was Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has never won a Globe for Veep despite five-straight Emmy win. But Westworld is new and hot -- two of the HFPA's favorite things -- and it lost all three of its bids.

This Is Us: NBC's breakout hit also lost all three of its nominations on the awards show that airs on NBC. Awkward. Well, not as awkward as when NBC didn't receive a single nomination last year. Silver linings? This was NBC's first nomination in drama series since Heroes 10 years ago; it hasn't won since The West Wing in 2001.

The O.J. boys: Courtney B. Vance and Sterling K. Brown, both Emmy winners for their performances, failed to follow in Sarah Paulson's footsteps and claim the Globe. Vance's loss is less surprising than Brown's since he had the added advantage of being on This Is Us as well, so that could've been a way for the HFPA of recognizing both shows.

Rami Malek: The HFPA is probably kicking themselves for not giving Malek the Globe last year when he was the breakout star on a hot new show. And then he goes and wins the Emmy. But they couldn't resist a movie star on an Amazon show (Goliath's Billy Bob Thornton). The HFPA has played catch-up before (see: Breaking Bad winning for drama series and Bryan Cranston in its last year; Amy Poehler winning while she was co-hosting) -- or he could be the next Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Natalie Portman: The Jackie star was the favorite to win her third Golden Globe, Elle star and French icon Isabelle Huppert's international star power edged out Portman's movie star power. This puts a dent into Portman's Oscar campaign, since her closest competitor, Emma Stone, won the Globe for La La Land on the comedy/musical side. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be very interesting, as Portman and Stone are nominated there, but Huppert is not.

Hugh Laurie



Surprises



The Night Manager: The AMC miniseries won three of the four awards its was up for: acting wins for star Tom Hiddleston and supporting players Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman. We saw Hiddleston's win coming, but we doubt anyone saw the upsets by Laurie and Colman. It all makes sense though: This is the Hollywood Foreign Press, The Night Manager is a British production, and all these peeps are Brits! And Laurie has been an HFPA fave: He's one of five people to have won the TV drama actor Globe twice (for House). If the TV movie/limited series category hadn't been presented before all of these awards, you know the O.J. folk would've been quaking in their boots.

Tracee Ellis Ross: As we said, since Black-ish overperformed in the nominations, with three, there was a good chance it would win one. Ross picked up comedy/musical actress honors, becoming the ABC's first win in the category since America Ferrera 10 years ago. She's not an ingénue in a first-year show, but she fits another favorite HFPA profile: a famous offspring.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson: The Nocturnal Animals star was the first shocker of the night, upsetting Oscar favorite Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) for supporting actor. Those Tom Ford perfumes worked.

La La Land's sweep: Given the HFPA's penchant for spreading the wealth to keep studios and networks happy, you rarely see one show or movie dominate at the Globes. But voters fell so hard under La La Land's spell, it went 7-for-7, breaking the record for most wins in one night and beating Midnight Express and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest's previous record of six. (If you ask us, it did not deserve that screenplay award). Since 2000, only eight of the Globes' drama and comedy/musical Globe best picture winners have gone on to win the best picture Oscar.

Moonlight: Moonlight was looking dire by the end of the night, having gone 0-for-5. But the critical darling won the final prize of the night, for drama picture, to ensure it wouldn't go home empty-handed and that all three Oscar favorites snagged a win (Manchester by the Sea's Casey Affleck won drama actor). We see you, HFPA. The last two times a movie with multiple nominations won only the drama picture award at the Globes was Babel 10 years ago, which did not end up winning the Oscar, and 12 Years a Slave three years ago, which did win the Oscar.