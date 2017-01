Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Bring a cheesecake out on the linai and let's celebrate, people! Hulu has announced that every episode of The Golden Girls will be available to stream on Feb. 13.



Hulu Head of Content Craig Erich also announced that Rose, Dorothy, Sophia and Blanche will be joined byBlack-ish, Private Practice and Desperate Housewives, which have all inked new deals with the streaming service.