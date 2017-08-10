Now Playing Glow: What We Want to See in Season 2

Get ready for some more women's wrestling!

Netflix announced on Thursday that it's ordering another round of the comedy GLOW -- or the "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling." The sophomore season will also be 10 episodes long.

The series first premiered on Netflix this spring, starring Alison Brie as a struggling actress that can't catch a break until she auditions for the first-ever professional women's wrestling show. Even that audition is going badly until her best friend, played by Betty Gilpin, storms in and throws Brie to the ground for sleeping with her husband.

The series was a slow burn, taking 10 episodes before the women wrestlers filmed their first episode of Glow, the show within the show. Season 2 will pick up from there as Brie's Ruth Wilder and Gilpin's Debbie Egan navigate the new world they've tussled into.

Orange Is the New Black's Jenji Kohan will executive produce with Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch running the show.

GLOW Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.