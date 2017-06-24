GLOW might be a fictional telling of the origin of the '80s all-female wrestling promotion, but its approach to the business is pretty authentic. The Netflix series enlisted the help of wrestling legend Chavo Guerrero Sr. to coordinate those thrilling fight scenes, and even dropped in a few pro wrestling cameos to entice hardcore wrestling fans.

But for those of you who can't tell a DDT from a suplex and have no idea who Ric Flair is, there's no need to panic. We've got you covered! TVGuide.com compiled the top pro wrestling cameos and you'll be surprised with the roles some of them play in the series.

Created by Orange Is the New Black's Jenji Kohan, the dramedy stars Alison Brie as a struggling actress named Ruth, Betty Gilpin as her more successful friend Debbie, Marc Maron as Sam, a D-list Hollywood producer, and actual pro wrestler Kia Stevens (known as Awesome Kong on the wrestling circuit).

GLOW is available on Netflix now.