Netflix has released a very '80s premiere date announcement video for its upcoming series GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), a pro wrestling comedy-drama from Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan that will premiere on the streaming service June 23rd.

GLOW stars Community's Alison Brie as Ruth Wilder, a struggling actress who, after exhausting all of her other options, gets a job on the first-ever ladies' wrestling show. It's set in chintzy 1985 Los Angeles and co-stars podcast king Marc Maron as the show's creator.

The show is inspired by a wrestling real show that ran for four seasons from 1986 to 1990.

GLOW is executive-produced by Kohan and Tara Herrmann. It was created by Nurse Jackie writers Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who will also serve as executive producers. Kohan is also committed to Orange Is the New Black through Season 7.

All 10 episodes of GLOW Season 1 will be available on Netflix on Friday, June 23rd.