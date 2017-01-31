Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Nominees for the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards, which recognize fair, accurate and inclusive depictions of LGBTQ stories, were announced Wednesday. Television nominees include Grey's Anatomy, Crazy Ex-Girlfriendand Supergirl.

"At a time when progress is at a critical juncture, it is imperative that Hollywood tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community's rich diversity - and build understanding that brings all communities closer together," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. "This year's nominees have created images and storylines that challenge misconceptions and broaden understanding, accelerating acceptance and equality for LGBTQ people across the globe."

Only two wide-release films received nominations: Moonlightand Star Trek Beyond.

On the TV side, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Grace and Frankie, Modern Family, One Mississippi, The Real O'Neals, Steven Universe, Survivor's Remorse, Take My Wife and Transparentare nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. Competing for Outstanding Drama Series are The Fosters, Grey's Anatomy, Hap and Leonard, How to Get Away with Murder, The OA, Orphan Black, Shadowhunters, Shameless, Supergirl and Wynonna Earp.

For Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character), Black-ish's "Johnson & Johnson" is up against The Loud House's "Attention Deficit," Drunk History's "Bar Fights," Black Mirror's "San Junipero" and Easy's "Vegan Cinderella."

Looking: The Movie received a nomination for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series, along with Eyewitness, London Spy, The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again and Vicious: The Finale.

Nominees for Outstanding Reality Program are I Am Cait, I Am Jazz, Strut, The Prancing Elites Project and Gaycation.

The awards will be handed out in two ceremonies, the first on April 1 in Los Angeles and the second on May 6 in New York. Check out the complete list of nominees in every category here.