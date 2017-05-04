After confirming that Girl Meets World will not find another network to air new episodes of the series, creator Michael Jacobs has now revealed what would've been if they had been able to carry the show through to a fourth season.

He revealed on Twitter Thursday, "Season 4 would've shown that what drew Farkle, Lucas and Zay to Riley and Maya was the deep friendship and respect they had for each other. And their relationship was the guide in how to meet the world. Especially our current world. Because to find love, friendship and respect must be at the center of it. Cory and Topanga always knew that. So, as you all meet this world, we wish you friendship, respect and love. Oh, and Auggie and Ava were forever."

Girl Meets World, a spin-off-slash-revival of the popular '90s sitcom Boy Meets World, followed the school-age adventures of Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fischel)'s daughter Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard) as she journeyed through her own set of grade school adventures with her best friend Maya (Sabrina Carpenter) and classmates Lucas (Peyton Meyer) and Farkle (Corey Fogelmanis).

All of us at BMW and GMW have loved bringing you these stories. We hope we have taught you to dream, try and do good. Class dismissed. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) May 4, 2017

Despite this bittersweet sendoff, there's reason to believe the Matthews family won't be forgotten anytime soon. During an appearance on ABC's The Goldbergs, Blanchard reportedly replicated her smooch from Girl Meets World's first season -- which was also a revival of Cory and Topanga's first kiss, which, like the rest, had the girl in the lead, pressing the respective boys up against the hall lockers. Memories!

Girl Meets World ran for three seasons on the Disney Channel before being shuttered by the network. Jacobs then tried to shop the series out to other networks but later revealed that he was unable to find a new home for the spin-off series.