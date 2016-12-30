Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Despite reports to the contrary, there may still be hope for more Girl Meets World.

Rider Strong, who starred in Boy Meets World and reprised his role as Cory's (Ben Savage) best friend Shawn Hunter on its spin-off, revealed on his most recent podcast that "the show ended" following production on its third season.

"We finished the third season of Girl Meets World - my brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple - and the show ended," Strong said.

However, a Twitter account belonging to the Girl Meets World writers has since clarified that a decision has not yet been made regarding a possible fourth season of the Disney Channel drama.

As much as I love Shawn Hunter, having created his character and everything, you have to remember that he was wrong a lot. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

There is no official word as yet. Disney decision on season 4 coming soon. Officially, season 3 ends with 3 wonderful episodes in January. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

Whatever happens, it has been a great joy to get to continue this story. If it is over, thank you. If not, we will keep giving our best. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

The three new episodes of Girl Meets World begin airing Friday, Jan. 6 with the hourlong "World Meets Girl." The season wraps up with "Girl Meets Goodbye" a few weeks later on Friday, Jan. 20.

But even if Strong was wrong about this being the end of the show, it's easy to see why he thought it was its swan song. The Season 3 finale will feature the biggest Boy Meets World reunion yet, with appearances from Strong, William Daniels, Will Friedle, William Russ, Betsy Randle, Anthony Tyler Quinn, Lee Norris, Danny McNulty, and both Lily Nicksay and Lindsay Ridgeway, who appeared as Morgan.

Girl Meets World returns Friday, Jan. 6 at 6/5c on Disney Channel.