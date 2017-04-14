Gina Rodriguez has earned acclaim -- and a Golden Globe -- for playing a super-savvy lady who can finesse her way out of a jam on Jane the Virgin; now she's reportedly bringing that same skill to Netflix's animated Carmen Sandiego series, according to The Tracking Board.

The news has not been officially announced by Netflix; TVGuide.com reached out for confirmation.

Based on the popular Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? video games and the quintessentially '90s PBS show that followed, Netflix's adaptation will feature Rodriguez as the titular hero and criminal mastermind who taught geography, English and other subjects as she thieved all over the world. Originally conceived with the Portuguese-Brazilian singer Carmen Miranda in mind, Sandiego has become a modern Latina icon whose identity and culture are an integral theme of her persona.

According to reports, Netflix has ordered 20 episodes of the series. Timing of the show will allow Rodriguez to do a feature film and return to her critically acclaimed hit show on The CW, which recently wrapped filming on its third season and has been picked up for a fourth.