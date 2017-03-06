A few months after the successful revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix is now considering bringing the show back from the dead -- again.

Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told the UK's Press Association that the company has begun "very preliminary" talks with Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino about ordering more episodes.

"We hope [it happens]," he said. "We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done. It delivered what they hoped. ... The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that."

Why we don't need more Gilmore Girls episodes

One of the many reasons Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was such a welcome revival was because it gave Sherman-Palladino, who left the show ahead of its seventh and final season on the WB, to end the series in the way she always wanted, with the prophesized final four words that revealed Rory (Alexis Bledel) was pregnant. Although the idea of potentially seeing Rory's own life as a mother - and discovering who the father is - is incredibly exciting, another installment of Gilmore Girls runs the risk of lessening the impact of Sherman-Palladino's ending, which she had planned for over a decade and which has become a crucial aspect of the Gilmore Girls mythos.

But Sherman-Palladino is keeping herself open if the right opportunity and story comes along. "I don't rule anything in my life out," she told TVLine in December. "When people were talking about a Gilmore movie [after the original series ended] I was always like, 'That's not going to happen.' But I wasn't going to say no. Because... why say no to anything?"

Now she just needs to come up with another final four words and we're good to go.