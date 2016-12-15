Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Who says you only get to spend a year in the life of the Gilmore Girls? Thanks to the popularity of the Netflix revival, there are more possible gift options than ever for the Gilmore gal or guy on your holiday shopping list. From show-inspired coffee and artwork to Lauren Graham's memoir and more, we've curated the ultimate gift guide catering specifically to the fast-talking, pop culture-loving person in your life. Yes, Cop Rock is on the list.

Coffee, coffee, coffee!

Nothing says Gilmore quite like coffee, so after you're done stocking up on Stars Hollow-inspired flavored coffees and buying the perfect coffee maker with a timer, be sure you have the right mugs to accompany them. Whether it's a Luke's diner mug or a Geller/Gilmore 2020 mug -- because, honestly, who wouldn't vote for Paris Geller for president? -- there are plenty of designs and styles to choose from.





Lauren Graham's memoir

Lauren Graham's new book, Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between), is a must have for any true Gilmore Girls fan. Buy it now on Amazon.

Gilmore Girls-inspired ice cream

The Gilmores have been known to eat anything and that includes frozen treats when it's frozen outside, so in a way, there's nothing more Gilmore than eating specifically designed Gilmore Girls ice cream when it's below freezing. Order your own four-pack from Ample Hill Creamery now.





Eat and eat and eat and eat

If ice cream isn't your thing but you still want to eat like a Gilmore, check out the unofficial cookbook Eat Like a Gilmore on Amazon. It has recipes for everything aspiring world champion eaters could hope to devour, including the infamous Rory cocktail, which may or may not be as bad as it appeared on the show.





Dress like a Gilmore

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life



Lorelai's fashion sense has always a bit wacky, but her taste in outerwear has always been spectacular. You can buy her pink Guess coat from "Winter" at Nordstrom. If your bank account could rival that of Emily Gilmore's, Rory's Burberry coat is also for sale at Neiman Marcus. For more Gilmore fashions, check out the amazing WornOnTV.net or your nearest Target, if you prefer Luke's comfy flannel look. #NoJudgment #TeamFlannel

Rock it with Cop Rock

There is nothing more Gilmore than a Cop Rock marathon. It's time that both you and Lorelai upgraded your taped VHS copies of the second best TV show ever made and bought the complete series on DVD from Shout Factory for less than $25.





Gilmore Girls Funko Pop! figures

Everyone knows the true sign of making it is Funko designing a vinyl figure in your likeness. You can pre-order the Lorelai, Rory and Sookie figures separately via Amazon or as a set of three from Warner Bros.





The Go-Go's "Beauty and the Beat" album

Rory may have left Lorelai's copy of the Go-Go's 1981 debut album on the bus on her way back from her spur-of-the-moment trip to New York, but you can buy your own copy on Amazon for less than $10. Sure, it won't be signed by Belinda, but it's still worth it.





Stars Hollow artwork and more

Are your walls a little bare? These Stars Hollow travel posters on Etsy would make any room brighter. But if that's not your cup of coffee, there are plenty of other posters for sale on the internet. One of them is sure to be your style.

The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand

Ayn Rand may have been a political nut, but no one could write a 40-page monologue like she could! You can buy a copy for the Rory in your life on Amazon.





Be the Paris you hope to see in the world

This Paris Geller poster should probably be hanging in the Louvre, but that doesn't mean you can't also buy it, frame it, put it in a glass case and shine a spotlight on it so all your friends can admire its beauty.





Totes y'all!

If you're looking for Lorelai's fantastic "Totes Y'all" bag, you will find a similar design at Draper James (the version Lorelai had, also from Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle line, is no longer available). If you're merely looking for a Gilmore-approved bag to carry your books, there are a number good designs out there, including a Doose's Market tote and a Stars Hollow collage tote.





Be a team player

Arguing about which team -- Jess, Logan or Dean -- you belong to is our nation's favorite pastime. Pick a team (it needs you!) and wear it loud and proud with some of the awesome shirts available.

Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life are currently streaming on Netflix.