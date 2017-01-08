Alexis Bledel, talking about her upcoming role in The Handmaid's Tale at the Television Critics Associations' winter press tour in Pasadena, dropped some hints about the possibility of future Gilmore Girls episodes -- after the highly anticipated Netflix revival left viewers with sort of a major cliffhanger.

"I haven't heard anything, " Bledel told Variety. "It hasn't been a conversation as of yet. All of us are just wanting to tell a good story. The only thing I can say about future installments is that it would be about the story and the timing. We want to tell a great story."

Spoiler alert for those who haven't binged the revival yet: the new episodes end with the reveal Rory is pregnant. When asked what kind of mother Rory would be, Alexis deferred to show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

"It's so interesting to try and speculate because when I do try to come up with something in my mind, I talk to Amy Sherman-Palladino, and she tells me what it's actually going to be," Bledel noted.

As for the identity of the father?

"It all lives in Amy's imagination." Bledel asserted. "She has a very clear vision and always has and we haven't had input as to the stories and the characters on the show very much. On In the Life we did a little more than the original run of the show, but it really is all Amy."